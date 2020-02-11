Elba varsity girls basketball coach Shaun Hammonds stopped pacing in front of his bench long enough to tell a reporter, “This is what we’re supposed to look like.”
It was hard to argue with him. Elba was quicker on defense, better on the boards, shot better and protected the basketball far better than overmatched Pleasant Home in the Tigers’ convincing 51-27 victory in a sub-region game.
The win extends Elba’s record to 21-7 and sends the Tigers to the Class 1A Regionals in Montgomery. They will face Loachapoka (25-8) in their first game on Thursday at Garrett Coliseum. That game will be played either at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. Pairings had not been determined by early Tuesday.
The victory also wrapped up an undefeated season at home (10-0) for Elba, which is 13-2 overall since Dec. 27.
“Everything’s coming together at the right time,” Hammonds said. “They’re buying in defensively, the defense is leading the offense and, hey, we’re shooting the ball. We’re getting touches inside the paint and that’s helping open it up outside.”
Pleasant Home (15-9) took an early 2-0 lead before Elba reeled off nine straight points. Jaylyn Baker scored on a nice pass from Melissa Williams, then Williams hit one of her three 3-pointers in the first half. Nina Williams, who led Elba with 22 points scored next. Breanna Sanders finished the run by starting a fast break with a blocked shot and scoring on the other end.
“We sent a statement early,” Hammonds said when asked about the fast start.
Nina Williams, a sophomore, scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half. Melissa Williams, a senior and Nina’s older sister, was clutch with those three 3-pointers in the first half. She finished with 11 points.
Freeda Hooks added nine and Sanders scored six points.
“Bre didn’t have to be a threat tonight,” the coach said. “We’ve got shooters all over the floor. You can’t just shut down one person on this ball team. We’re not a one-man ball team.”
Elba extended a 16-10 lead after the first quarter to 32-18 at halftime. Pleasant Home managed just two points — a basket by Daisy Cordle, who led the Eagles with 15 points — in the third quarter as it trailed 46-20 going to the fourth.
Hammonds said his team seems to be peaking at the right time.
“I’d rather get hot right now than get hot a couple weeks ago and then get cold,” the coach said. “That happens to some teams. But we’re hungry. This is a hungry team.”
In another Coffee County high girls sub-region game Monday night:
Georgiana 59,
Kinston 49
A fine season ended for Kinston, which lost a Class 1A sub-region game at Georgiana.
The Bulldogs finished the season 14-7.
Faith Peters had 20 points, Courtney Lunsford and Kelsi Cardwell each scored 10 for Kinston.
Tenasia Gordon led Georgiana with 18 points, while Mia Crenshaw and Angel Haynes had 11 points each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.