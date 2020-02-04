ELBA — The top two seeds both advanced to the title game of the Class 1A, Area 3 Tournament on Monday night, but Elba and Kinston took two different routes to get there.
Kinston, the No. 2 seed, outscored Florala 12-2 in the second quarter and pulled away to a convincing 59-38 victory.
Top-seeded and area champion Elba had a fight on its hands. The Tigers edged tournament-tested Brantley 34-24 in a game where the lead was just one point with 5:14 remaining.
“It’s playoff basketball,” Elba girls coach Shaun Hammonds said. “When you’re in a do-or-die situation, that’s the kind of games you can have.
“Brantley is a good team with a lot of tournament experience. They were just a few minutes from making it to the Final Four last year. They’ve been there. We got put out in the first round last year.”
Elba improved to 19-7. Brantley ended its season 11-10.
The Tigers will play Kinston in Elba at 6 p.m. Thursday night for the area title and a home game in next week’s sub-regional round. Area 3 matches up against Area 2 — Pleasant Home, Georgiana, J.F. Shields, Red Level and McKenzie — in the sub-regionals.
Kinston’s victory was much more stress-free. The Bulldogs (14-5) won their eighth consecutive game. Their last loss was at Florala, 70-62, on Jan. 14. Florala finished its season 15-12.
“We’re on a little streak and we’ve done a good job of taking it one game at a time,” Kinston girls coach Scott Sansom said. “They’ve gotten better each game. We’ve made some adjustments, some of the younger kids have grown — and I think the whole bunch grew up some tonight.”
Kinston and Elba split in the regular season. The Bulldogs won in Kinston 41-33 on Jan. 16 — which started this winning streak — and Elba prevailed 46-44 on Jan. 7 in Elba.
“No doubt it’s going to be a tough game,” Hammonds said.
Sansom added, “I’m going to keep saying it — these teams are so close it comes down to which team shows up.”
Kinston 59, Florala 38:
Kelsi Cardwell and Faith Peters scored 18 points each and Addison Musgrove added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Kinston jumped to a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes, but Florala quickly erased the deficit. A three-pointer by Sharae Coleman, who led the Wildcats with 21 points, tied the game at 12-all. Laken Hadley hit another 3 that gave Florala a 15-14 lead. The advantage moved to 17-14 when Coleman made a steal and halfcourt and drove to the layup.
But Kinston baskets by Peters and Cardwell, both sophomores, put the Bulldogs up 18-17 after the first quarter. Those points actually started a 15-2 run that changed the game for Kinston.
Kinston led 30-19 at halftime and then 33-19 early in the third as Cardwell hit a 3-pointer with 6:29 left in the third quarter.
Florala got as close as 35-28 when Raniesha Wright hit a 3-pointer. Kinston answered with a 10-2 run over the last 3:37 of the third quarter and took a 15-point lead into the fourth.
The Wildcats never got closer than 11 points and Kinston finished the game on a 14-4 run.
It wasn’t all good news for the Bulldogs, however. Peters, Kinston’s fine sophomore post player, went down with an ankle midway through the fourth quarter and did not return.
In fact, Bailey Maddox got off the bench cold and hit two free throws that Peters would have taken had she not been forced to leave the game. Peters will be seen by a doctor on Tuesday and her status for Thursday’s game is unclear.
Sansom said point guard Musgrove and shooting guard Cardwell, whom the coach calls “Boo,” played extremely well. Cardwell hit four 3-pointers.
“Boo hit a lot of big shots tonight,” the coach said.
Courtney Lunsford is Kinston’s only senior. She scored six points but had a lot of assists for the Bulldogs.
“This was one of our goals, to make it to the sub-regionals. Our focus was on tonight,” Sansom said. “We think we match up pretty well with the other area. My biggest concern is Faith (Peters). But we’ll deal with Thursday on Thursday.”
Elba 34, Brantley 24:
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to get Elba’s attention. Gabby Perkins’ had an early bucket and Kayden Dunn added a 3-pointer for a quick 5-0 lead against the area champions.
Elba’s Nina Williams countered with a fast break and three foul shots after being fouled on a trey and the Tigers led 9-7 after the first quarter.
Jaylyn Baker scored Elba’s first and last basket of the quarter on her way to a game-high 13 points.
“Jaylyn had the game of her career tonight defensively and offensively,” Hammonds said. “She’s normally a double-double player with points and rebounds, but the defenses were so tough tonight.”
Both teams were frustrated. Only six points were scored in the second quarter and the game was tied 11-11 at halftime.
Baker made a three-point play to open scoring three and a half minutes into the third quarter. She also muscled in a layup with 3:57 left to make it 16-11.
Gabby Perkins, who led Brantley with 11 points, scored a three-point play to cut Elba’s lead to 16-14. Baker answered with a basket inside.
Dunn scored a basket that cut Elba’s advantage to 20-19, but Melissa Williams made a clutch 3-pointer with five seconds left that gave the Tigers a 23-19 edge going into the fourth quarter.
It was still a one-point game at 23-22 after Perkins scored inside with 5:14 on the clock. But Breanna Sanders hit two jumpers and Nina Williams made two three foul shots as Elba opened a 29-22 lead with two minutes remaining.
Williams was 5-for-7 from the foul line in the final 2:02 to keep Elba out front. She was 8-for-10 on free throws for the game.
“The sophomore sealed the deal,” Hammonds said. “She was huge.”
Girls Class 2A, Area 4
Samson 78, New Brockton 23: In Samson, Brantley Edberg scored 20 points in leading the Tigers (19-6) to the victory.
Trinity Jenkins added 13 points, Jazmine Duff scored 12, Shaylei Mock scored 10 and Alli Godwin added eight for Samson.
For New Brockton (0-22), Paula McCenna scored nine points.
Goshen 24, Zion Chapel 15: Ella Baker had eight points to lead Goshen (3-11), which advanced to the 2A, Area 4 finals.
Alanah Bunce had seven points and Janna Miles seven for Zion Chapel (7-17).
