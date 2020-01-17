An Elba shooting victim from early Thursday died later that morning from gunshot wounds, according to the Elba Police Department.
The victim, Donta Jaqun Rogers, was 26.
Elba Police were notified early Thursday of a shooting victim suffering from wounds inside a residence on the 600 block of Putnam Street. The victim was transported via ambulance to Medical Center Enterprise and later to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. Elba Police were notified of Rogers’ passing late Thursday morning.
The homicide investigation is still active. Elba Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 334-897-2555, or their local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.