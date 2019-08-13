An Elba man was arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 11.
According to the Elba Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing in the early Sunday hours at a residence on Jackson Street in Elba. Upon arrival, police found the victim standing outside the residence propped up against a garbage can.
The victim, who was bleeding from back, shoulder and arm wounds, collapsed to the ground. It was later determined through witness accounts and investigation that the victim was stabbed several times inside the residence and the assailant had fled the area before police arrived.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Enterprise Medical Center where he was treated for stab wounds to his forehead, arms, shoulder and back. The victim also had a fractured skull resulting from the stab wounds to the head.
The identified assailant, Martin Lamar Caldwell, also known as “Sugar Daddy,” turned himself in to Elba Police Department and was taken to the Coffee County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.
His bond is set at $100,000.
Caldwell was already out of jail on a bond for pending charges of burglarizing an occupied residence in Oct. 2018.
