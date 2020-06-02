Elba Municipal Court will resume court on June 9. This will be the April, May and June term. Trials are at 8 a.m. Non-payment is at 9 a.m. Traffic is at 10 a.m. Initial appearance is at 1 p.m. The only people allowed in court are the defendants and witnesses. Temperatures will be taken at the door. If you are running a fever, you will not be allowed in court. All defendants and witnesses are encouraged to wear a mask.

Be sure to arrive at your appointed time. The court will have a limited number of people allowed to enter at a time. For more information, call 334- 897-1254.

