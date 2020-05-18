The Elba Police Department by authority of Elba Municipal Court is having a warrant amnesty period beginning immediately.
This means anyone with a warrant through the City of Elba can come to the Elba Police Department and turn himself/herself into authorities, and the paperwork will be completed with the individual being given a new court date in August. No bondsman will be needed. The individual will be released immediately.
This amnesty period will only last through midnight Sunday, May 31.
“If you think you may have a warrant, come to the police department and get it taken care of,” Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey said.
