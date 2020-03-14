ELBA
Elba senior Leighanne Sanders didn’t fully grasp the significance of being a Bryant-Jordan region winner until she saw other people’s reactions.
“I got a lot of congratulations,” Sanders said. “I didn’t realize it was that big. I’m very thankful. I’m thankful the administration thought of me to apply for this scholarship.”
She laughed as she recalled Susan Barnes telling her to fill out a form.
“Coach Barnes said you’re to fill this out. Don’t lose it, it’s very important. So I filled it all out,” she said.
Last month, Sanders was informed in the mail that she was the regional winner in Class 1A, Region 2.
“At first I didn’t really know what it was,” she said. “When I understood what it was, it was exciting.”
The program, founded in 1986 and named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama and Ralph “Shug” Jordan at Auburn, is in its 35th year.
Sanders is among 104 regional winners — 52 in the Achievement Award division and 52 in the Scholar-Athlete Award division — who will attend the April 13 banquet at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel Ballroom.
She was chosen in the Achievement Award program, which recognizes student athletes who achieve beyond their ability or may have overcome some obstacle or hardship to achieve success.
The Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Award honors high school seniors who are both superior athletes and outstanding students.
All 104 regional winners will be recognized and honored and the 14 class winners and the two state winners will be announced at the banquet.
Sanders makes good grades, played volleyball her senior year and was the basketball manager for the girls team that made the state tournament in Birmingham.
“I played when I was in eighth grade and didn’t like it that much,” Sanders said of basketball. “So I started just being the manager. I’m still in there with them and it’s still fun watching them play games and practice.”
She said the best part of being the manager was “just hanging out with the girls.”
“A lot of them play volleyball, too,” she said.
Volleyball head coach Caiden Harrell said Sanders’ impact goes beyond the court.
“She’s a great kid. Anything I needed her to do — and any teacher could tell you — she’s the one to do it,” Harrell said. “She’s very responsible, very nice to all the other kids. She’s a leader on the team and around school. She was an asset to have on the team. She played my right side hitter and she hit and blocked for us.”
Girls basketball coach Shaun Hammonds said Sanders is the best manager he’s ever had.
“She was amazing. These last two years she had everything ready,” Hammonds said. “When the girls walked in, she had everything laid out for them. She was a perfectionist, great kid, great attitude, great work ethic. She’s team-first.
“There are great characteristics that come with that (Bryant-Jordan) award and she has a lot of those characteristics. She deserves all the kudos.”
Harrell added: “It’s a big honor. Even to have somebody like that at Elba in the running for that is an honor. I’m very, very proud of her. She deserves it.”
She is in the Achievement division, which requires an obstacle to overcome.
“I was put in foster care when I was 10 — me and two of my younger sisters, Nevaeh and Kendel,” Sanders said. “We were in foster care for three years, then in June of 2015 we were adopted by Linda and Billy Sanders.”
It is an extended family. Billy and Linda had three children — Trenton, Breanna, who is a standout athlete at Elba, and Zoe — and now they have six.
Sanders said she sees them not as a stepbrother and stepsisters, but as siblings.
Trenton, who graduated from Elba last year and is attending LBW, is the oldest. Leighanne is next, followed by Breanna, who is a junior, then Nevaeh, now 16, Zoe and Kendel, who is 10.
There is so much structure and support now, but Leighanne didn’t feel that way several years ago.
“I guess, personally, it was upsetting and it hurt, but I didn’t let it get to me,” Sanders said. “It happened, but I had to move on.”
She knew her younger sisters were looking at her example.
“We all just stayed together. We talked through it,” she said.
Sanders said she plans to start college at LBW in Andalusia.
“I can’t decide what I want to do,” she said. “I think physical therapy, but I could change my mind.”
In her final semester of high school, she isn’t playing or managing.
“I’m just waiting to graduate now,” she said.
