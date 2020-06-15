Elba started its third week of workouts on Monday and head coach Marc Sieving said the Tigers are getting some good work done.
“We’ve had great attendance from the players,” Sieving said after Monday’s workout. “Things are moving along in the weight room. I feel like they’re getting in a little better condition than they were when we got them. Things are definitely moving forward and we’re just excited to keep it going.”
As a first-year coach, Sieving knows the Tigers would have benefited from spring practices that were wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said at the outset of volunteer workouts that the Tigers would be patient and measured in their approach and that hasn’t changed.
“We’ve been installing offense and defense. It’s gone really well,” the coach said. “One of our main priorities is getting them in shape. But we’ve also felt really good about our schedule to install all this stuff and really getting ready for the end of July, when we can get out there in pads, hopefully.”
The Tigers work Monday through Thursday as they prepare for the upcoming season.
“We’ll take the week of July 4 off. When we get back we’ll start with special teams and things like that,” Sieving said. “We just want to have it where when we go out there in July we’ve got all cylinders clicking and everybody knows what to do. That’s kind of what the plan is.”
The other part of the plan is identifying the leaders on this team.
“We’re going to count a whole bunch on our seniors,” the coach said. “I feel like we’ve got a good senior class. We’ll count on those guys to be leaders, not only on the field but off the field in the way they conduct themselves in the locker rooms and in school. That’s going to be a big part of what we do.
“We’re having a meeting tomorrow with our seniors and we’ll get some of that stuff implemented that we’re wanting to see out of them.”
