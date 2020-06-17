Chief Warrant Officer Five, Thomas Bernard Elder, son of Johnny and Ella Elder of Apopka, Fla., sacrificed selflessly to improve the state of the United States Army since joining in 1979.
CW5 Elder will officially retire from the United States Army on July 1.
He enlisted in the United States Army’s active component, later transitioning to commission as a United States Army Warrant Officer, culminating in his assignment as the Reserve Component Quartermaster Senior Warrant Officer Personnel Developer for the United States Army Quartermaster School Fort Lee, Virginia, through 41 years of distinguished service.
CW5 Elder’s career spanned decades and touched countless officers, enlisted, and warrant officers at every echelon. He dedicated a lifetime of service increasing in levels of responsibility, and span of influence which began with the active component.
His subsequent assignments include: cadre at 1st Warrant Officer Candidate School Fort Rucker as the senior trainer, advisor, and counselor; property book officer for multiple brigades and echelons above brigade including Human Resources Command; he guided the 77th Regional Readiness as their Command Warrant Officer; selected as the Assistant Deputy Commandant, United States Army Reserve, Warrant Officer Career College; led the Officer Accessions Branch at the Army Reserve Career Division and ultimately the Army Quartermaster Schools, Personnel Developer and Accessions.
CW5 Elder’s assignments of great responsibility diminished in no way his drive, dedication, professionalism to go the extra mile. He consistently encouraged, educated, and mentored those with whom he served; seniors, peers and subordinates alike.
His influence throughout the years of service greatly enhances the readiness and well-being of the United States Army and Army Reserve for years yet to come.
Chief Elder’s contributions are both tangible and intangible, demonstrated by exceptional devotion to duty for those within his span of influence and the organizations which excel and exceed. The results are the organizations who are Ready Day One, today.
Elder holds an associate degree in Associate of Science in Engineering Management, Bachelor degree in Engineering Management, and Master of Science in Information Management from Grantham University, Kansas City, MO.
CW5 Elder and his family has decided to make Enterprise their home.
