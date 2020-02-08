The 2020 Democratic and Republican primary elections will be held Tuesday, March 3. The final day to register to vote in this primary election is Feb. 14. The final day to apply for an absentee ballot for this election is Feb. 27.
The Primary Runoff election will be Tuesday, March 31. Voter registration deadline is March 16, and absentee ballot application deadline March 26.
The General election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3. The final day to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 19, and final day to apply for an absentee ballot for this election is Oct. 29.
