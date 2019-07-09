NEW BROCKTON -- During the Coffee County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, EMA Director James Brown gave an update regarding a storm that could potentially impact the Florida and Alabama coasts.
According to Brown, EMA and the National Weather Service are currently watching a tropical depression that is currently brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
“They’re telling us there’s about a 70% chance of it developing into a tropical storm,” Brown said. “There’s low confidence on the forecast since it’s still about five days out, but they do expect it to move westward along the coast.”
However, if the depression does strengthen to a tropical storm, Brown said that it won’t cause damage to its affected areas.
“Impacts to this region would just be heavy rain, which we need desperately anyways, so we’re kind of hoping it forms,” Brown said.
Further updates regarding the storm will be provided as new information is received.
