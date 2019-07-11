The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency has released updated information from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida regarding a tropical storm system currently developing in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to EMA, there is a high chance for tropical development in the northern gulf waters over the next few days. The system will be moving away from the tri-state area, but a high coverage of showers and thunderstorms is expected for the next several days along with increased surf heights and elevated risk for rip currents along the coast.
The area of low pressure has moved into Apalachee Bay and will continue to slide westward away from the tri-state area over the next several days. There is a 70% chance for tropical development in the next 48 hours, 80% chance over the next 5 days. Although the system will be moving away from the Wiregrass area, Coffee County EMA still expects to see “a high coverage of showers and thunderstorms” through the weekend, which could bring locally heavy rainfall.
Models continue toward better agreement of a westward track and “a further south displacement of the core of the heavy rain;” thus, rain amounts continue to lower. However, multiple bands of heavy rain are still expected to impact the region starting Wednesday, with the heaviest rain expected Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday.
For more information, contact Coffee County EMA at 334-894-5415.
