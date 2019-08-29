Employees, student of the month recognized

Enterprise City Schools recognized employees and student of the month on Tuesday as part of an initiative to celebrate those who work hard and represent the school system well.
This month’s honorees -- Julie Butterworth, Tim Keel and Nathen Torres -- were from Coppinville Junior High School.
ECS Board of Education Tuesday welcomed Coppinville Junior High School Principal Debbie Hope to speak about the school and introduce honorees.
“For those of you who have not had the opportunity to visit Coppinville at its new location, we have a beautiful building that we moved into on July 26 of 2018 just two weeks before the start of school,” Hope said. “We began that year with 562 students and 51 staff members. We spent this summer enrolling additional students -- we just didn’t realize quite how many. We began this year with 612 students and are currently at 615 (and we have) 15 more staff members.
“(We also have) a self-contained resource room to accommodate students with more significant needs. We have a phenomenal staff in that classroom.”
The lead teacher in that classroom, Hope said, is August teacher of the month Julie Butterworth in her first year at Coppinville.
“We are fortunate enough to have gotten (her) from another system with a wealth of experience working with students,” said Hope. “She works diligently trying to prepare her students for appropriate behavior, promoting everyday life skills as well as improved academic skills. Her students, along with their academic work, will be washing and sorting our basketball team’s uniforms as well as stocking our cafeteria on a daily basis.”
Support person of the month was Tim Keel.
According to Hope, he is Butterworth’s “right and sometimes left” hand.
“He is a professional in the resource room,” she said. “He works with students with special needs. Not only does he work in the classroom on a daily basis, but he also serves as an aide on the special needs bus in the afternoon after school. He is dedicated, upbeat and willing to help whenever and wherever needed.”
This is Keel’s first year at Coppinville after serving as a physical education aide at Enterprise Early Education Center.
Nathan Torres was named student of the month.
“He came to Coppinville as a seventh grader and completed the year as a straight-A student,” Hope said. “He is enrolled in all advanced classes, is a member of Beta Club, a member of the Future City Team, a library media assistant and plays the French horn in the advanced band. He is always pleasant speaks when he sees me, and he holds the door for the ladies whenever he gets a chance -- which is rare for today’s young men. I look forward to seeing him every day, and will see him next year. I am a better person for having met (him).”
Torres also led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Next month, Dauphin Junior High School will be the focus.
