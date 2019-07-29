WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that six local airports in Alabama, including the Enterprise Municipal Airport, will receive a total of $14,344,107 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. The grants range from $10,426,057 for Huntsville International Airport to $59,290 for Florala Municipal Airport and are awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support airport infrastructure improvements.
“It is evident that the Department of Transportation is committed to investing in local airports across our state, and I am grateful for the Administration’s efforts to improve safety and efficiency at these airports,” Shelby said. “This $14.3 million in FAA grants will allow for infrastructure advancements that will benefit Alabama and promote our aviation industry for years to come.”
According to a press release issued by Senator Shelby’s office, the Enterprise Municipal Airport is receiving $1,460,000 in grant funding for the construction of a taxiway and the reconstruction of an apron.
Other airports benefiting from the grants are located in Huntsville, Clanton, Gulf Shores, Lanett, and Florala.
The Huntsville International Airport in Huntsville is receiving $10,426,057 in grant funding to rehabilitate a runway and an apron, to reconstruct taxiway lighting and airfield guidance signs, and to rehabilitate and construct a taxiway.
Chilton County Airport in Clanton is receiving $1,905,492 in grant funding to extend the airport’s runway.
Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores is receiving $403,470 in grant funding to rehabilitate lighting on an airport taxiway.
Lanett Municipal Airport in Lanett is receiving $89,798 in grant funding for an updated master plan study to determine the long-term development plans for the airport.
Florala Municipal Airport in Florala is receiving $59,290 in grant funding for an updated master plan study and the rehabilitation of an airport runway.
These FAA grants are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations. Senator Shelby is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which authors and advances FAA and DOT funding legislation. The funding distribution is based on both entitlement and discretionary awards.
