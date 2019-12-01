Enterprise Autism Social Group will have a business fair, sensory Santa and Santa’s play village on Dec. 14, from 1-4 p.m., at Perry Recreation Center, Ozark.

Individuals with disabilities are invited to create their own business and sell their goods at the business fair. Set up time will be from noon-1 p.m. There is no cost to enter but space is limited.

Santa will be in a calm area waiting for visits. Those wishing to see Santa will be given a number and will be called when it is their turn instead of waiting in line.

We are asking the community for help with Santa’s Play Village. We want to have a play area set up with play houses, games and other interactive activities so that individuals can play while waiting to see Santa.

For more information call Shelby DiPilla at 477-4686.

