RESOLUTION NO. 03-20-20
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA:
WHEREAS, the President of the United States and the Governor of the State of Alabama have declared unprecedented states of emergency in the United States and Alabama related to Coronavirus-related issues and public health and safety associated therewith;
WHEREAS, the Alabama Department of Public Health has instituted various rules regarding public health and safety in the State of Alabama associated with the Coronavirus;
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Enterprise has the express and inherent power to implement certain rules and restrictions associated with the Coronavirus and public health and safety, and finds in the best interest of the health, safety and security of its citizens to so implement the same as set forth in this Resolution;
NOW, THEREFORE, LET IT BE RESOLVED AND ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENTERPRISE AS FOLLOWS:
1. A State of Emergency is declared by the City of Enterprise, Alabama related to the Coronavirus and the public health, and accordingly, the Mayor is expressly authorized to implement all necessary measures which he sees fit to protect the health, safety, security and well-being of the City and residents thereof, to include the following:
(a) To appoint, employ, remove, or provide, with or without compensation, auxiliary fire and police personnel, and other emergency management workers; provided, that such compensated employees shall be subject to any existing civil service or Merit System laws;
(b) To establish a primary and one or more secondary control centers to serve as command posts during this emergency; and,
(c) To assign and make available for duty the employees, property, or equipment of the City relating to fire fighting, engineering, rescue, health, medical and related service, police, transportation, construction, and similar items or services for emergency management purposes, within or outside of the physical limits of the subdivision;
2. Since the City Council has determined that emergency conditions related to the Coronavirus and public health and safety have occurred or are imminently likely to occur, the City Council does hereby implement the following rules and procedures, which implementation shall be overseen by the Mayor and the respective Department Heads (in consultation with the Mayor):
(a) Procedures and formalities are waived which may be otherwise required by law pertaining to the performance of public work, entering into contracts, the incurring of obligations, the employment of temporary workers, the utilization of volunteer workers, the rental of equipment, the purchase and distribution with or without compensation of supplies, materials, and facilities, and the appropriation and expenditure of public funds.
(b) A public safety curfew may be imposed as implemented by the Mayor for the City if conditions warrant.
(c) If conditions warrant, the Mayor may impose restrictions on the operating hours and entry procedures, including possible closures, as to all, or less than all, public buildings owned or leased by and under the control of the City. This authorization includes as to City parks.
(d) To the extent not already empowered to do so, the Mayor is authorized to implement any necessary fiscal measures which will have the effect of protecting or securing the fiscal well-being of the City, including, but not limited to, as to personnel, contracts, and operations, and to include applying for or securing any grants or other emergency relief from the State of Alabama or the federal government or any of their agencies now or at any time in the future.
3. This Resolution shall stay in effect until further extended, modified or rescinded by the City Council, but in no event, longer than April 8, 2020.
4. This Resolution shall become effective immediately upon passage.
