The city of Enterprise was notified Wednesday morning that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee worked in a remote office within the city and it is believed that the employee did not come into contact with the general public while at work. It is further believed that the employee interacted with only a very limited number of other city employees.
The employee who tested positive has not been hospitalized, is virtually asymptomatic, and is at home doing fine, according to a press release.
The city is following appropriate protocols to protect other employees at the public.
In mid-March, Mayor Bill Cooper advised citizens to do business with city hall by email, telephone or regular mail rather than come to the building unless absolutely necessary.
The Enterprise Senior Citizens Center and some recreation facilities have been closed for several weeks. Beginning April 8, all city buildings except city hall have been closed to the public. Although city hall is open, limited access is allowed.
