Enterprise City Schools released its calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The important dates to remember and holidays are as follows:

» Aug. 6 — First day of school

» Sept. 9 — Progress reports

» Oct. 9-13 — Fall break

» Oct. 14 — Report card distribution

» Nov. 10 — Progress reports

» Nov. 23-27 — Thanksgiving break

» Dec. 19- Jan. 4 — Christmas break

» Jan. 6 — Report card distribution

» Feb. 10 — Progress reports

» March 17 — Report card distribution

» March 27-April 4 — Spring break

» April 21 — Progress reports

» May 27 — Last day of school, final report card distribution

