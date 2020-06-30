Enterprise City Schools released its calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The important dates to remember and holidays are as follows:
» Aug. 6 — First day of school
» Sept. 9 — Progress reports
» Oct. 9-13 — Fall break
» Oct. 14 — Report card distribution
» Nov. 10 — Progress reports
» Nov. 23-27 — Thanksgiving break
» Dec. 19- Jan. 4 — Christmas break
» Jan. 6 — Report card distribution
» Feb. 10 — Progress reports
» March 17 — Report card distribution
» March 27-April 4 — Spring break
» April 21 — Progress reports
» May 27 — Last day of school, final report card distribution
