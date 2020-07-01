The main goal of the Enterprise City School’s Board of Education work session Tuesday morning was to discuss the possibility of transitioning kindergarten-only schools to be part of traditional elementary schools and what the benefits would be of such an undertaking.
Superintendent Greg Faught opened the meeting by discussing a review of all Enterprise City Schools that took place five years ago by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools review team. Two researchers observed six classes each at the Early Education Center and voiced concerns about their findings. A year and a half later when Faught became interim superintendent, he visited the same schools and heard similar concerns from first grade teachers about kindergarteners not being prepared for their new challenges.
“Rather than dismiss those concerns as random complaints, I chose to look into that,” Faught said. “I met with Mr. Waller Martin, Early Education Center principal, and his staff and leadership team, every first grade teacher and every first grade principal to listen to different ideas and perceptions about education and grade configuration. I received valuable feedback that helped change the way I saw things as well as reaffirmed some of the things I thought I already knew.”
After giving schools the opportunity to implement changes to how instruction was delivered, how student progress was monitored and general communication, progress was evident in how the overall environment of the school changed over time.
“I want to applaud Mr. Martin because he did implement some things that I felt were very good for the school,” he said. “They created a really wonderful environment at that school; all of our schools did a fine job in that area. Our staff seems to get along very well. They work with each other very well, which is evident when you walk into their buildings.”
However, over the last three years, more parents, and even teachers, principals and other faculty as well, have reached out with their concerns and desire for a neighborhood school. As the old concerns got repeated and new information came to light, Faught decided it was the right time to revisit the issue.
“You can’t make a god decision if you don’t have good information, so when new information becomes available we try to base our decisions on that,” Faught said. “There are also teachers and parents who would like to keep their kindergarten students at the Early Education Center. I recognize and respect both opinions, but in the end I’m responsible for the overall instructional program here within the school system, and I’m charged with making the recommendation that I believe will give our students an educational advantage moving forward.”
After the background information was provided, Faught outlined five key aspects of education that would be positively affected by the rezoning: transportation, personnel, special populations, testing and accountability and instruction.
For transportation, the potential outcomes were a later morning pick up and earlier afternoon drop off, reduced time spent on the bus for students, reduced traffic for parents who carpool to school, teachers would have more time in the afternoon to plan, meet and prepare for the next day, reduced bus mileage, less maintenance issues and lower fuel cost, parents would not have to travel to multiple locations to pick up children and the possibility of separating elementary student routes from junior high and high school routes.
“Many of our elementary children have long wait times after school,” Faught said. “Many of them don’t get picked up after school until 3:45, sometimes 4 o’clock if there’s a delay. As you know, school gets out at 3. Most buses report to the early ed center first, then to elementary, junior high school and then high school, but not necessarily in that order. We believe, after looking into it, that wait times for those elementary kids at each elementary school would decrease by at least 20 to 25 minutes. We feel there is a strong possibility after looking into this that we may be able to separate elementary school students from junior high and high school students on buses.”
Faught assured the board that there would be no loss of employment during restructuring, citing the 2009 opening of the Early Education Center, the decommissioning of Enterprise Junior High School in 2014 and moving those ninth graders to Enterprise High School and converting Dauphin Junior High School and Coppinville Junior High School to seventh and eighth grade in 2015. Each teacher will be reviewed to ensure correct placement and to determine their interest in teaching at a new school.
Regarding special populations, he stressed the importance of routine and familiarity, enabling students to be able to focus on learning and instruction instead of learning the layout and procedures of a new building and becoming overwhelmed. He then referenced the success of adding a kindergarten unit at Hillcrest in 2016.
“Transitioning for any student is difficult, but transitions for students with developmental delays can be very difficult to overcome, resulting in a primary focus on learning routines, expectations and procedures of a new building,” Faught said. “Fewer transitions would allow for an increase in instructional time, which is critical in the stages of early childhood development, particularly with a child with special needs or disability.
“We’ve noticed this especially with transitions from sixth to seventh grade, but it occurs also from kindergarten to first as well. Almost every instance, and you can look at test scores to validate this, when students leave elementary school and go to the seventh grade, their achievement drops during that year. They’re having to learn a new building, lockers, dressing out in PE and six different teachers. Maybe it’s not quite like that from kindergarten to first, but to them it is. It may not seem like it to us, but it is a transition for them where they’re having to learn new expectations and new rules.”
When speaking about testing and accountability, Faught emphasized the relationship teachers have with their students and colleagues and the importance of being able to provide counsel long after the student has left their classroom. When combining kindergarten classes with elementary schools, teachers are able to have meaningful discussions more easily about how specific students can be helped and any gaps in learning between the grades, making sure each student is adequately equipped for success.
“If I’m a kindergarten teacher and I pass by my first grade teacher colleagues, I’m going to be talking to them about how my students are doing in their class, and they’re going to be talking to me about what it’s going to take to make sure that I’m preparing those students so that they can be successful in first grade,” he said. “Right now, we don’t enjoy that luxury. It has nothing to do with teachers not doing their job. It has everything to do with distance.”
To Faught, instruction can be broken down into six different categories: research, socialization, collaboration, parental involvement, accountability and modeling.
“Kindergarten teachers placed in Enterprise City Schools regular elementary schools shared that their students learned to navigate their school environment much faster than when they were taught kindergarten only at the Early Education Center, and the modeling the upper students provided is what they said made the difference,” Faught said. “They felt like there was an increased focus on instruction and learning in K-6 environment, and that the day was more structured, which positively impacted the education of their kindergarten students without losing the fun activities. They were also able to collaborate with teachers at other grade levels, impacting their ability to provide instruction and student learning.
“We really didn’t need to go too much further than talking to our own people to realize that these things that we were reading were true. You can find whatever you want in research, but when you’re talking to your own people, that’s the most powerful message you can receive. “
Board member Robert Doerer agreed that quality instruction for students is the most important factor and posed the question of “looping,” the process of having a teacher remain with the same group of students for more than one school year. Faught acknowledged the benefits and said he and Dr. Teri Prim, director of elementary instruction, have discussed the possibility and are interested in looking into it.
Board member Steven Duke asked what arguments existed for keeping kindergartens as separate schools, and Faught said liking the work environment and the experience of the school for the kids was the primary answer.
“That school experience would not be going away,” he explained. “It’d still be educating Enterprise City School children, K-6. We have other schools that create a very robust, exciting environment for their students. It may be a little different over there, and part of it is because it’s kindergarten, but I don’t know why that couldn’t be at every school.”
Board President Reid Clark said that even without restructuring, the board would be looking at a “major rezone” in the near future and Faught agreed, citing an increase of 144 students last year compared to the year before, but said he’ll know more once the school year begins.
Board Vice President Rodrick Caldwell questioned the saying of “home schools” mentioned earlier in the meeting and wanted to clarify if it was intended to mean the neighborhoods in the immediate area around those schools. Faught answered, “Ideally, that’d be wonderful. Many of our neighborhoods are a lot more integrated now than 20 or 30 years ago, so it’s a little easier to do now than it was then, but we do need to adhere to some racial balancing, poverty balancing. There’s things to consider […] to make sure we have diversity in our schools, but not so severe that we’d be bussing from the Brookwood neighborhood across town to Holly Hill, which is what we’re doing now.”
Caldwell then asked if there were any plans to build another elementary school, and Faught said there were no current plans to purchase the land or a building, but that staying ready for that move is always in the plan.
“At some point, I would like to acquire a piece of property so that even if we’re not ready to build an elementary school five, six, seven or eight years from now, we’ve got the property at today’s prices,” Caldwell said, “and I think that whoever is still part of the administration team and board at that point in time will be glad that we did.”
Originally planning to have this meeting in the spring before Covid interrupted, the board, which approved Faught’s recommendation to restructure during the meeting that followed, will have the next year to make the appropriate changes and placements.
“A move to reconfigure the schools would be a massive undertaking, but our staff is committed to doing what’s necessary no matter how cumbersome to ensure that our students are successful,” Faught said. “When the educational landscape changes, you cannot use old maps to get you where you want to go.”
