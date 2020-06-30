The Enterprise City Schools met Tuesday afternoon to discuss bids and agreements, zoning and the appointment of a new principal at Pinedale Elementary.
At the recommendation of Superintendent Greg Faught, Trey Mims III was unanimously voted to fill the principal role at Pinedale in the wake of Twyla Pipkin’s retirement. Former assistant principal at Coppinville Junior High School for the last school year, Mims taught government and economics in the Andalusia City Schools school system where he was also a football, track and girls basketball coach. During his tenure as an educator over the last decade, he also taught reading and social science.
“I’m grateful for and humbled by this opportunity to serve,” Mims said. “I feel like we’re in a time in a city that’s known for progress and a state known for its strength where we need all those and more. I’d like to thank Mr. Faulk, the board and the city of Enterprise. I won’t let you down.”
Matthew Ream was also appointed to fill an assistant principal position at Enterprise High School left vacant by now-EHS principal Stan Sauls.
Board President Reid Clark adjourned the meeting with a closing statement asking for patience, understanding and prayer.
“All we ask for is patience and understanding through this,” Clark said. “As everyone knows, we’re going to do the best we can, and the administration is going to do the best they can for the kids, parents and staff. It’s going to be a long year, and as (the) superintendent said the other day, it’ll be a learning experience for us all.”
In other business:
• Superintendent Greg Faught requested a motion to restructure and rezone kindergarten through sixth grade classes for the 2021-2022 school year, and the motion was approved. An in depth article is to follow.
• Borden Dairy was approved as the winning bid for milk provider for the schools.
• Faught presented two purchases to the board for approval, a digital display board for the Enterprise High School gym and a golf cart for the transportation department to use on the bus yard. Both purchases were approved.
• Agreements were approved with the following organizations: Istation for the reading and math assessment for kindergarten through sixth grade; Harris School Solutions to host, monitor, operate and maintain the school software; Southeast Auction Company for the auction of old buses; and Mcgraw Hill for the renewal of a reading program.
• Faught announced that Enterprise City Schools received a blanket approval for all Alabama High School Athletic Association contest events for the 2020-2021 school year, including the chorale music requests and junior high school choirs competition.
• All travel for the upcoming school year was approved.
• The personnel list of retirements, resignations, hires and transfers was accepted and will be published at a later date.
