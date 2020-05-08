Enterprise City Schools has extended the tuition deadline for out-of-district students for the 2020-21 school year to Oct. 30, 2020.
Here is a statement the school system released on Friday:
"Due to the negative economic impact COVID-19 has had on many of our families, the tuition deadline for currently enrolled out of district students who plan to attend Enterprise schools during the 2020-2021 school year has been pushed back to October 30, 2020. Families are reminded that partial payments can be made online at any time or in person once schools open for business.
"New out of district students wishing to attend Enterprise City Schools during the 2020-2021 school year must complete an out of district enrollment form and pay the tuition in full before being enrolled.
"Tuition is $300 for each of the first two students and $150 for each additional student."
