Definition of Gifted — Intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata, and in all areas of human endeavor.
Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or Special Projects Center at 347-4287.
