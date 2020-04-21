Enterprise City Schools Child Nutrition Program will resume providing meals to children on Mondays and Wednesdays only beginning on April 27.
Julie Harmon, Child Nutrition Director for Enterprise City Schools, said meals will be distributed at five locations for drive-thru or walk up to pick up meals for children between ages 1 and 18.
“Monday they will receive two days worth of meals and Wednesday they will receive three days worth of meals. They’ll have a breakfast and a lunch each day,” Harmon said Tuesday morning.
Per USDA regulations, children must be present in order for meals to be provided. The program is solely for the pick-up of meals and meals will not be consumed on site.
The program was suspended on April 9 due the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County and mandates by Gov. Kay Ivey to stay at home.
“Now I’m opening it back up because I feel like we’re going to curbside service only and we will continue to limit our contact with the public as much as possible — but continue to try to feed the children,” Harmon said.
The pick-up times are between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at each location, which are:
Coppinville School of Opportunity (Old Coppinville), 301 North Ouida Street; Pinedale Elementary, 207 Plaza Drive; Rucker Blvd Elementary, 209 Regency Drive; Hillcrest Elementary School bus loop, 400 East Watts Street; and Enterprise High School behind the school next to the band room, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle.
Drive-thru families are asked to stay in your car and meals will be passed through to the driver based on the number of children in the car.
The press release announcing the return of the program stated, “We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed, continue to wash your hands often and stay at home if you are sick.”
You can call Harmon at 347-7572, or email questions at jharmond@enterpriseschools.net.
