Enterprise City Schools moved its March board of education meeting to Monday night in advance of the school closings.
“We will hold school on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Students will go home at the end of that day and hopefully return April 6,” Superintendent Greg Faught said. “I want our students to have a safe, fun and restful break. I hope they take that time to recharge and come back ready to finish strong on April 6.”
The schools will provide breakfast and lunch for children between the ages of 18 and 1 on weekdays beginning Thursday through March 27 at the following locations:
Coppinville School of Opportunity (Old Coppinville), 301 North Ouida St.; Pinedale Elementary School, 207 Plaza Drive; and Rucker Boulevard Elementary, 209 Regency Dr.; each from 11-11:30 a.m.
The pickup location at the above spots will be in the front of the school. Meals will be handed out based on the number of children.
Meals will also be distributed at the following locations:
» Faith Community Church, 104 Private Drive, from 11-11:25 a.m.;
» Westview Baptist Church, 809 Damascus Road, from 11:40 a.m.-noon;
» Dixie Drive Apartments, 201 Dixie Drive, from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.;
» Endale Estates, 25975 AL Highway 134, from 11-11:25 a.m.;
» Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, 805 Coppinville Road, from 11:40 a.m. until noon; and
» College Street Elementary School, 605 West College Street, from 11-11:30 a.m.
Pickup locations at the above locations will have a bus or van drive up to hand out meals during those times. Meals will be handed out based on the number of children.
ECS Child Nutrition Program Supervisor Julie Harmon said the plan is similar to the summer feeding program.
Per USDA regulations, children must be present in order for meals to be provided. This program will be solely for the pickup of meals and meals will not be consumed on site. The school system encourages families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed, continue to wash your hands often and stay at home if you are sick.
Call 347-7572 or email jharmon@enterpriseschools.net if you have any questions.
In other action, the board:
Approved Faught’s recommendation to extend employment contract renewals to principals Judy Thomas (Dauphin Junior High), Jon Steed (Rucker Boulevard Elementary), Debbie Hope (Coppinville Junior High) and Ame Beckham (TAP).
Approved a contract between Enterprise City Schools and Safe and Civil Schools, a training program that takes place at Enterprise High School and is paid for a grant.
Approved the superintendent’s recommendation to update a board policy, No. 5.18.3.
Approved the following personnel actions:
Leave
Lauren Galimore, special projects secretary, from Feb. 17 through March 11.
Resignations
William Lee Brock, maintenance technician, effective March 26;
Michaelle Hughes, speech pathologist, effective May 26;
Amanda Lilley, math specialist, Rucker Boulevard Elementary, effective March 3;
Elizabeth Noe, third grade teacher, Holley Hill Elementary, effective May 26;
Allison Pugh, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary, effective May 26.
Retirement
Donna Corley, PE aide, Hillcrest Elementary, effective June 6;
Janie McInnis, science teacher, Enterprise High, effective June 1;
Curtis Rowe, Spanish teacher, EHS, effective June 1.
Transfer
Markel Strawder, ESL teacher at EEC, to ESL teacher at Harrand Creek for 2020-21 school year.
Employment
Kris Rainey, PE teacher and football coach at Dauphin Junior High, effective April 6;
Quenton Fields, custodian at Harrand Creek, effective March 17;
Swayze Fields, teacher, Hillcrest Elementary, effective Aug. 3;
Elizabeth Woodham, teacher, Holly Hill, effective Aug. 3;
Jimmy Dan Carmichael, bus driver, effective April 6;
Wayne Forziati, substitute bus driver, effective April 6 (pending certification);
Crystal Jensen, substitute bus driver, effective March 17.
School board president Dr. Daniel Whitaker closed the meeting with these comments:
“I would just like to say as a physician that the unknown is what is sort of scary for lots of folks. It’s also intimidating and scary for us physicians. I think things are being done to try to control the spread of the virus,” Whitaker said.
“We don’t know how severe it is. In other countries they’ve had some high mortality rates. It could, as some point, become overwhelming to our health care system — which is really scary. I don’t think it will.
“Actions that are being taken by all the organizations trying to limit community spread are going to help. I think people are a little annoyed with the school system in part last week because things were rapidly changing. When things are changing that quickly it’s hard to make decisions — whether it’s superintendents, boards or principals. There was no right or wrong thing that was done.
“I think we’re doing the best in every situation, whether it’s here, health care, throughout the town, businesses — I think everybody’s going to be affected. We’re just going to have to be patient and work through this over the next several weeks. Hopefully, it will turn out to be not nearly as bad and as dangerous as some people feared.”
