You’ve heard it: Speed is a gift and it can’t be taught.
You need to hear Brad Fortney, who winces at that notion.
“People think speed can’t be taught because it hasn’t been intentionally taught,” Fortney said during a presentation at the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting last week.
Fortney, who is the varsity girls track coach and the middle linebackers coach at Enterprise High, is teaching sprint training to Wildcat athletes in several programs.
He not only believes speed can be taught and developed, he can prove it.
He shared eight weeks of data in his presentation to the board. He timed athletes in track (boys and girls), football and boys basketball programs.
“The first time we ever ran 40s, we had 138 of our athletes under a 5.9. Eight weeks later we had 174 athletes under a 5.9,” Fortney said. “That’s us teaching kids how to sprint. They say it takes anywhere from three months to four months to show big gains, but I think we’ve show significant gains just showing the kids how to sprint.”
Enterprise also recorded max speeds. On the first day, 96 athletes ran at 17 mph or faster. Eight weeks later, 114 athletes were running at least 17 mph. One athlete ran 21-22 mph eight weeks ago. Today, five athletes are in that range.
“Our biggest gain was 19-20 mph. We almost gained 20 kids into that category,” Fortney said.
How is this happening? Fortney talked about learning to sprint properly being the same as learning math and reading. It starts with basics, it starts early and it’s done regularly.
“If I want to be good at math, I have to start early and get good at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing,” the coach said. “I can’t wait until high school and get good at math. It’s too late then. Same for sprint mechanics and training and the proper running form.”
And just like any school subject, you have to test.
“You have to sprint and you have to time. Every time we do sprint training we’re timing. It could be a 40-yard dash, it could be a 10-meter fly,” Fortney said. “We’re timing them so kids have instant feedback — same as in the classroom. If they do something wrong, we give them instant feedback. If they do something right, we give them instant feedback. This creates an environment where, ‘I want to perform at my best and I know what my best is.’”
He utilizes the Reflexive Performance Reset (RPR). Before they ever run, his athletes do a series of breathing exercises and some warmup drills, including mini hurdles, which increase flexibility and range of motion, as well as clear the mind to encourage optimum performance.
“We keep records of everything,” he said. “We track the kids’ mph, the 40 and the 10 fly. It’s always done on Monday because kids are freshest on Monday. … And sprint training has to be at max speed. Max speed is anything 95 percent or higher. If you dip under 95 percent you’re just conditioning.”
Besides getting faster, athletes are competing with themselves — looking for personal bests — and with each other.
“It’s become addicting to the kids because they see, ‘If I do this, this is going to improve that.’ This is a way to put them in that competitive environment and that can carry over into other things,” Fortney said.
Superintendent Greg Faught said last year Enterprise had one athlete run at 40 in the 4.6s and that was hand-timed.
“Now we have three kids that are in the 4.4s electronically timed,” Faught said. “We have eight or nine in the 4.5s or better.”
Fortney said 40 times have improved across the board.
“We have a ton of kids under 5.1,” he said. “When we first did this, we had 18 kids under 4.7 or faster, now we’re up to 27. That’s just in eight weeks. You get good at it. But you can’t do it once. It has to be repeated.”
Obviously, the aim is do better on Friday nights in the fall or on the track — where Fortney’s girls team opened their season on Saturday — or on the court. Speed is a weapon in nearly every sport.
But Fortney sees sprint training going even farther — and younger. He said ideally he’d like to record sprint data on elementary schoolers and continue it through junior high and at the high school.
“The earliest we’re timing now is eighth grade. If we went down to fourth grade, third grade, where you make the biggest impact and improvement in the classroom between reading and math would be the same thing for speed development because kids are so much like a sponge at that age,” he said.
“Kids aren’t getting the proper sprint mechanics then. The things that we’re doing — timing, running through mini hurdles — we have an 18-year-old doing it, we could have an 8-year-old doing it. That’s where big improvements could come. The older kids, it’s hard to break some of those bad habits, but it’s hard to teach them some new stuff, too. The younger we can get, that would be perfect.”
Fortney is convinced everyone benefits from the program, not just future Olympic sprinters.
“I look at this as a huge game changer,” Fortney said. “We can do this athletically and it’s not going to show wins and losses, we can show by speed. It doesn’t matter if you’re the slowest kid on the team or the fastest kid on the team. We can show your progress. …
“Even our slowest kids, we had a kid go 2.30 in the 10-meter fly — which is slow. It’s the same guy who went 8.3 in the 40. He’s down to a 7.8 in the 40.”
The benefits should transcend the playing field, he said.
“Now we’re learning how to compete against each other,” Fortney said. “They’re doing it through a physical activity where they’re moving, but not it transfers and has that snowball effect in the classroom where they’re competing and caring about their grades.”
