It’s like a beauty pageant, and Enterprise and New Brockton (Coffee County) are hoping to be crowned today.
Word from Montgomery regarding the announcement of who will be the site for the Southeast Alabama Veterans Home is expected early afternoon. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the Veterans Homes committee is meeting at 9:30 a.m. in Montgomery. That committee will then make a recommendation to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs board at 1:30 p.m. When a site is voted upon, the board will make the announcement.
Enterprise and New Brockton, as well as many as 10 other counties in southeast Alabama are hoping their name is called out. If it goes to vote tomorrow as expected, the meeting will be open to the public.
While it is unsure what all towns are in the running, rumor is among those are Andalusia, Daleville, Dothan, Eufaula, Geneva, Greenville, Opp, Ozark, and Troy.
“We’re in the running; that’s all I know,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said. “I feel like we’re gonna get it, or at least be in close proximity.”
The Enterprise location would be near the Industrial Park off Highway 51.
Coffee County has also made a proposal near the newly planned Ben E. Keith Food Distribution Center on Highway 84 in New Brockton.
Cooper said Enterprise and Coffee County supported each other on the project.
The ADVA considered the southeast Alabama counties of Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike for the new home, which will be the fifth in the state.
The 182,000 square-foot facility will cost an estimated $60-65 million based on the price of the last built facility in Pell City. The price would be funded by the VA and the state. The facility will provide up to 250 employees and house up to 175 residents.
ADVA currently operates four veterans’ homes in the state: Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, Tut Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, and William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette. In all, the facilities care for more than 700 veterans.
