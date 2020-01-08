MONTGOMERY — Enterprise forward Dallas Howell scored 26 points, including the Wildcats’ first 15 points off five 3-pointers, but Jeff Davis won the Class 7A, Area 3 opener for Enterprise 70-65 Tuesday night.
Quentin Hayes added 18 points for the Wildcats (12-8, 0-1).
“We shot the cover off it in the first quarter. Dallas scored our first 15 points in the game. We were up 22-18 after the first quarter,” EHS coach Rhett Harrelson said Wednesday morning. “They had a big second quarter. We were battling from behind.”
Jeff Davis had a 24-10 edge in the period and took a 42-32 lead into halftime.
“They just hammered us in the paint,” the coach said, referring to the Vols’ 48-26 advantage. “We just gave up too many offensive rebounds in the first half, especially in that second quarter. They were able to get easy baskets. That second quarter really hurt us.”
Enterprise cut it to 54-51 going into the fourth quarter, but the Volunteers were able to hang on.
“We’re not into any moral victories,” Harrelson said. “We played well enough to give us a chance there at the end and just fell short.
“First day back at school. The message was: ‘We’re going to get on the bus; we’re going to go back home; we’re going to wake up; we’re going to be on time for school; we’re going to go to class; we’re going to lift, we’re going to get back in our routine; and keep on keeping on and get ready for Friday night against Lee.’”
The Wildcats face undefeated Robert E. Lee in another area game at home on Friday night.
In other Coffee County basketball games Tuesday night:
Elba 57,
Kinston 36
John Martin Wilson had 11 points and Chrystyile Caldwell had 10 to lead Elba (2-5, 1-0) in a Class 1A, Area 3 win.
Cale Sumblin led Kinston (1-9, 0-1) with 10 points.
Varsity GirlsJeff Davis 37,
Enterprise 29
Dashia Nelson and Harmony Baker had seven points each and Nicole Higgins six for Enterprise (5-15, 0-1) in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Samson 52,
Zion Chapel 8
Kinley Johnson led the Samson scoring efforts with 20 points in the Class 2A, Area 4 game.
Emma Lee contributed nine points and Shaylei Mock added eight for the Tigers (10-5, 2-0).
Janna Miles scored seven of the eight points for Zion Chapel (2-10, 0-1).
Elba 46,
Kinston 44
Nina Williams had 17 points and Breanna Sanders 11 to lead Elba (11-5, 1-0) in the Class 1A, Area 3 win.
Kelsi Cardwell had 16 points, while Courtney Lunsford and Addison Musgrove scored 11 each for Kinston (5-4, 0-1).
Junior Varsity
Elba 52,
Kinston 35
Zaydrian Daniels had 15 points, Trent Hamilton 11 and Chayse Peterson 10 to lead Elba.
Nicholas Tew had 12 points and Kaden Sims 11 for Kinston.
