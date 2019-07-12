Enterprise Farmers Market in full swing for summer

Enterprise residents traveled to the city’s Farmers Market on Thursday morning to peruse and purchase produce and other items. The Farmers Market is full of several vendors offering vegetables, fruit, jams, jellies and several other unique treats, according to Enterprise Farmers Market Director Kay Kirkland. Numbers have been good for the Farmers Market so far this year. Enterprise Communications Director Jason Wright said recently that 41 vendors have already appeared at the market. Last year, the market saw a total of 48 vendors. Wright said the market will soon enter its “peak months,” and projections are that 50 to 55 vendors will appear at the market by year’s end.
In addition to produce, the Farmers Market also offers arts and crafts items. Several themed days are also slated for this year, including the annual Peanut Day and Pumpkin Day. The market is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For more information, call Kay Kirkland at 334-348-2310.
