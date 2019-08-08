Enterprise firefighter receives Extra Mile Award

An Enterprise firefighter on Tuesday night received the Extra Mile Award for his efforts in a February accident.
Brandon Hovey, who has been with the Enterprise Fire Department just over three years, witnessed a driver who had been involved in an accident in February.
“What was particular about this instance was that Firefighter Hovey realized the accident involved an animal that had jumped in front of a driver’s car and caused severe damage,” said Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper. “Hovey pulled over to assist the driver and made sure she was okay. He stayed with the driver until her husband was on the way. Although reluctant, Hovey left upon his trials and quests but, due to his training, he immediately called the Geneva Police Department to have them go and check and make sure to stay with the driver until her husband arrived.”
Cooper presented the award and commended Hovey on his “outstanding abilities and remarkable attention given to this particular citizen.”
“We are proud to have such an outstanding individual representing our fire department,” Cooper said.
EFD Chief Byron Herring said Hovey’s family background helps make him a great firefighter. His father, Kyle, recently retired as captain of the Dothan Fire Department after 25 years.
“He grew up in the fire service,” Herring said. “He’s a fine example of what being a firefighter is all about -- being compassionate and caring about your fellow man. He has a bright future in the fire service. We’re very proud to have him.”
Hovey said he was just doing his job.
“I love my job,” Hovey said. “It’s a family tradition. One thing they instilled in me is service above self and helping anybody when you can.”
The Extra Mile Award is presented to those individuals who go above and beyond the duties of their job in assisting the citizens of Enterprise.
