Enterprise’s varsity girls basketball team has another test Wednesday night in Montgomery with an elimination game against Jeff Davis in the first round of the 7A, Area 3 Tournament at Robert E. Lee High.
“We’ve got to dethrone the champs. They’re going to come to play,” EHS coach George Scott said Tuesday morning. “They’re just as hungry and they want to win just as bad as we do.”
The teams split their regular-season meetings with the home team winning both. JD (14-13) won 37-29 on Jan. 7. Enterprise, which is 9-19 but 6-5 in its last 11 games, pounded the Vols 43-21 on Jan. 14.
“Lay Lay didn’t play in the first game,” Scott said, referring to Enterprise leading scorer Alehzia “Lay Lay” McClain. She scored 23 points — 13 in the first quarter — for the Wildcats.
“She had a great game against them down here and I expect her to have a great game again Wednesday, too. As long as everybody plays the way they’re capable of playing, I think we have a good chance of winning.”
Jeff Davis presents some matchup problems inside.
“Their bigs are tough,” Scott said. “They’ve got two girls close to 6-feet, and they also have a couple fast guards. Defensively, they mix it up so we have to be prepared for a different defense.”
Scott said defense also is his team’s calling card.
“We’ll be stingy and we’ll be ball hungry,” the coach said. “If enough people are clicking offensively we’ll be fine. We got that the last time out.”
McClain scored 20 points in a blowout win over Barbour County. Jaida Gosha added 15 points and Serrenity Page added 12. Seven other Wildcats scored.
“If we can get those contributions in this game, we have a good chance to be successful,” Scott said.
The stakes are high for the Wildcats. A victory clinches a berth in the regional tournament. A loss ends their season.
“I told my ladies, give me two good weeks,” Scott said. “We can achieve the goals we wanted to achieve. We’ve improved almost every game in some facet. I expect us to continue that trend.”
The Enterprise-JD game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Before that, area champion and tournament host Robert E. Lee plays Prattville at 5:30 p.m. The winners play for the area title on Friday.
