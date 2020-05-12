Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center was notified earlier this morning that one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is receiving appropriate medical care and is not working. The positive test is from an outside contact, and not from within the facility.
We have notified the Coffee County Health Department, Alabama Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control of this case. We are in the process of notifying our residents, their families and our staff members.
For almost two months, Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center has restricted visitation and implemented infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. These measures include the use of appropriate personal protective equipment, monitoring resident signs/symptoms multiple times daily, and logging staff temperatures when reporting for work, along with monitoring signs/symptoms throughout their shift. The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority. We are asking for the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the well-being of our residents.
