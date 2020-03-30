Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation welcomes letters from the public to help the residents feel loved. Right now there are regulations on what the center can receive. The center cannot receive anything that is in a cardboard box. Items must be in a plastic tub or plastic envelope due to sanitary concerns.
Entertainment activities are not new to Enterprise Health or Janet Armstrong the activities director. Armstrong believes that Enterprise Health does its part all year to combat resident loneliness. The assisted living facility often has bingo nights where the residents get to play against each other in large groups. They also get to listen to sermons or other residents put on small concerts. All of these things are still going on but to a smaller scale, according to Armstrong.
“We pick a day and rotate bingo through the halls,” Armstrong said. “Each hall gets to come out and participate in their favorite activities. We just make sure that groups are smaller than 10 and they have spread 6 ft. apart.”
The public has also stepped up by sending residents cards and fun activities. “The residents love getting cards from kids who are sending them fun drawings”, Says Armstrong. The packages and letters are regulated to a three day waiting period. The staff receives the letters and packages and lets them set for three days so that any viruses will not transfer to residents. The staff then carefully opens and inspects the packages to make sure everything is safe.
