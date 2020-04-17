Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center was notified late in the evening Thursday, April 16, that one employee received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. The employee is receiving appropriate medical care and is not working.
Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center notified the Coffee County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health of this case. It has informed all our residents, sponsors and staff members.
For more than a month, Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center has restricted visitation and implemented infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority," a statement from Wes Averett, Administrator of Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center, said. "We are asking for the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the well-being of our residents."
