Enterprise High School announced names and times for its four graduation ceremonies May 21 at the football stadium.
The 8 a.m. ceremony will include the valedictorian, salutatorian, top 10, honor seniors, SGA officers and, alphabetically, graduates Jasmine Adams through Elizabeth Casey.
The 11 a.m. ceremony will include graduates Gracie Caskey through Edward Howell.
The 2 p.m. graduates will range from Terrell Hudson through Jennifer Rodriguez-Gomez.
And the 5 p.m. ceremony ranges from James Rogers through Natalie Zinn.
Hard copies of all names and times were posted on the front doors of EHS on Friday.
On Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. students will be able to pick up tickets for guests to enter graduation. Each graduate will receive six tickets. Non-school age children do not need a ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.