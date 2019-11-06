This week is Mental Health Awareness Week at Enterprise High School, according to Destiny Hudson, parent and family engagement specialist with Enterprise City Schools.
Stresses and responsibilities of being a student can be overwhelming, and Hudson said it’s important to educate students on the importance of caring for themselves physically and mentally. She also said ECS wants to “help break the stigma” and help students battling mental illness understand they are not alone.
The week features several activities around the school.
“Each morning this week, students will begin the day with a positive message about mental health,” she said. “Information about mental health and ways to stay healthy are also posted around campus. A ‘stress management’ table will be set up for students during lunchtimes and include information about how to manage everyday stress and recognize when it may be a problem. We want students to understand that mental health shouldn’t only be a concern for those who have a mental health diagnosis. It is something everyone deals with — and we realize teens are at high risk for stress and anxiety.”
According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), one-in-six youth between the ages of six and 17 experience a mental health disorder each year, which equates to approximately six students in the average classroom. NAMI also reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34.
“We want students to know how to find help if they need it,” Hudson said. “Enterprise City Schools is blessed to have many resources for students, including school counselors at each school, a licensed professional counselor and a social worker available to each school.”
On Thursday, students will hear from an NAMI speaker, Tate Roberts. Roberts — a mother and a nurse — will share her perspective on mental illness alongside her son Aaron, who will share his experiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.