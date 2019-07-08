Enterprise High School schedule distribution

Special to The Ledger
Freshmen Orientation will be Monday, July 22, at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Freshmen will receive a quick orientation, pick up their schedules, and have a chance to purchase lockers and other items. Freshmen will also be allowed to walk the campus and find their classrooms.
In order to purchase a locker or parking pass, you must have a print out of your schedule.
Dates and times for schedule pickup, parking decals and locker rentals in the PAC:
July 23 -- Seniors Only, 8 a.m.-noon
July 23 -- Juniors Only, 1-4 p.m.
July 24 – Sophomores Only, 8 a.m.-noon
July 24 – Freshman, 1-4 p.m. (This scheduled time is for all ninth graders that did not attend the New Student Orientation on July 22)
Students will be offered the ability to purchase and paint their parking spots again this year. Instead of waiting until schedule pickup day to sign up, pay, and paint, we will start this process on Monday, July 15. Students interested should come to the main office and see Mr. Robertson, Mr. Sauls, or Mr. Harrison for forms. Once you have been verified to not have outstanding debts and in good standing, we will approve artwork, assign a spot, and accept payment. At that point you will be able to paint your spot.
Decals are $30 and the price to paint your spot is $70. At the end of the year, you must paint your spot black or you can pay an extra $10 and the school will paint it back for you. There is information on the school website under students. The forms have the pertinent information about painting the spots, but have not yet been updated to reflect the school year and dates.
