Enterprise High School announced a new plan for its May 21 graduation ceremonies on Wednesday.
EHS principal Brent Harrison said the school has planned four separate outdoor ceremonies in three-hour intervals at the football stadium, dividing the class of 480 seniors into groups of around 120-125 per session.
The first session will begin at 8 a.m., the next at 11 a.m., then 2 p.m. and the final ceremony will be at 5 p.m.
“Up until last week, we had a plan to do an individual ceremony at our Performing Arts Center,” Harrison said. “We were going to have a small number of families at a time with a limited number of guests. That was our plan and it was going to go all day.”
The governor relaxed just a bit of her mandates against the size of crowd gatherings last Friday, which opened the door to a more traditional ceremony. Monday was an evaluation day and Harrison and Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught huddled again early Tuesday.
“I told him we can do it,” Harrison said. “I thought that’s what was best for the kids. Well, not what’s best for them, but it’s what they deserve. They deserve some sort of normalcy.”
When it comes to this school year, “normal” left town about eight weeks ago when schools were closed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The school year continued online for most students except the seniors, most of whom had the rest of their school year suspended.
“It’s like building a plane while you’re flying it,” Harrison said when asked to describe the logistics of the past two months.
“We’ll only sit on the home side, so the number of guests will still be limited (to six),” the principal said. “We’ll have a holding area for the next group of students on the visitors’ side. I do not want families mixing with students if they’re not their own children.”
He said social distancing guidelines must continue to be observed. Families should sit at least six feet apart and are asked to sit every other row.
“When you look at just the home side and you’re social distancing, by the time everything’s said and done it’ll take up about the entire space if they’re distancing properly,” Harrison said.
The salutatorian and valedictorian will give their speeches at the 8 a.m. ceremony.
“We’ll record them the day before, so the next three graduations, we’ll play their video on the Jumbotron so they’ll still be able to speak to the entire class,” the principal said.
No one will be allowed on the field after the ceremony, he said.
“Basically, they throw their caps, we’ll ask that all guests exit the stadium immediately to their cars,” Harrison said. “At that time we’ll ask the graduates to come get their final packet that will have their report card and their actually diploma in it. We’ll then ask them to leave the stadium at the time because it’ll be a mad dash to get everybody off campus before the next crew comes in.”
With a tight time line, seniors and their families must be punctual.
“If they miss their time slot, there’s nothing we can do because of the numbers and because of everything else,” Harrison said. “So they need to be watching us on Facebook or watching our web page or the newspapers will have which session they will be assigned.”
There are a couple of other plans, too.
“If there is imminent weather, we’ll have everybody in their cars report to the PAC and we’ll do that ceremony indoors,” the principal said. “So we’ve got a rainy day plan and a normal day plan.”
There is another plan, too.
“Anybody that is uncomfortable about being in the crowd on the 21st, on the 20th at 9 a.m. — they have to let me know in advance — but we’ll have an individual ceremony for each family should they choose not to participate on the 21st,” Harrison said. “Hopefully, we’ll have the best of both worlds.”
The principal said this has been a special senior class.
“They’ll hit the ground running as far as being able to multi-task or handle adversity,” he said. “Great class. Great group of kids. Very spirited.
“I was walking through the library the other day to get something, and I looked down and saw the red trophy (state runner-up) with our girls golf team — and every one of them were back — and there was the soccer team’s red trophy and I’d say three-quarters of them are back.
“I hate to say this, but I think we missed out on a few championships this spring. Last year we had runner-up trophies and we had a lot of those teams coming back. I’m disappointed in that sense.
“But this is a great group of kids. I love them to death and I think they’ll be very successful going forward.”
