Enterprise is throwing a big birthday party on Dec. 11, and the entire city is invited to celebrate.
Mayor Bill Cooper joins the Enterprise Centennial Committee in inviting one and all to make plans to attend the huge celebration in honor of a tiny insect.
“We want to come together from near and far for the grandest celebration this city has seen in 100 years,” Cooper said. “After all, the grand lady that graces the center of downtown Enterprise has been patiently waiting for us to recognize her and the really big message heralded by the little bug she holds above her head.”
On Dec. 11, the statue of a Greek lady now holding a replica of the destructive boll weevil, will have been in her prominent position as a centerpiece of the city for a century.
“The statue has brought recognition to the city for all of these years as the only monument in the world honoring a pest, but the original intent of the monument was to memorialize a much greater message,” said Tourism Director Tammy Doerer, who co-chairs the Centennial Committee with Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland.
Doerer said the monument sends local citizens and visitors the message that hope can rise from the depths of despair, that open-minded people with a spirit of cooperation and determination can triumph over adversity just as they did in 1916 when they sought advice and embraced change after the tiny but merciless boll weevil destroyed their cotton crops. Their collective decision to plant peanuts and diversify crops saved Enterprise and brought a new cash crop to the Southeast.
“We hope this celebration will revive the message for those who are already familiar with the boll weevil story, and create a new understanding among those who have never heard it before,” Doerer said.
Kirkland said the Centennial Committee has been hard at work planning for the “monumental” celebration.
“No one locally will want to miss this wonderful day in our city,” Kirkland said. “And we hope that everyone will invite family and friends from out of town as well to attend this once-in-a-lifetime affair.”
Plans include a presentation of Centennial Tribute markers, burial of a time capsule, downtown tours, vendors with Centennial memorabilia, showings of living history films featuring Enterprise storytellers, book signings by guest authors, music, and the highlight of the evening, the Boll Weevil Monument rededication ceremony. The crowd can expect to hear the story of the Boll Weevil Monument as never told before, and a few extra surprises for the finale.
After the rededication ceremony finale, several dinners/receptions are expected to be planned by local restaurants and churches in hopes to continue the celebration and fellowship into the evening.
“This day is surely going to have something that everyone will enjoy,” Doerer said. “We envision it to be a great reunion of our native Enterprise citizens, those who have chosen Enterprise as their home, and those who will return here to help us remember and share the Boll Weevil story. So be sure and invite your family and friends from near and far to come celebrate with us.”
The Mayor and the Centennial Committee ask everyone to “Save the Date,” Dec. 11, 2019.
Doerer said the committee members are aware that people may be concerned that the celebration is planned for a Wednesday in the middle of a busy holiday month, but since this is a major milestone in the city’s history, they believe it is important to celebrate on the actual anniversary date.
“In order to accommodate everyone’s schedules, we are working with schools, businesses and churches to coordinate efforts so that everyone can participate,” she said.
One of the first steps was to coordinate with Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught, who graciously worked to secure an early release of students for Dec. 11. Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. so they can join their families to participate in historical activities planned for that day.
Earlier this year, a number of events have incorporated the Centennial theme, such as the Annual Rawls Ball and Altrusa’s Miss Enterprise Pageant, creation of a Girl Scouts Boll Weevil Centennial Badge, the Enterprise High School American Studies Class Decades Fair, the Lions Club’s Boll Weevil 100 bike race and Southern Broadway’s “The Depot” play, for example.
Leading up to Dec. 11, many other Centennial-related events will be taking place. Mark your calendars for:
* Sept. 14-15 -- The Boll Weevil Arts Festival and Poster Contest. It is sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. This is a juried show featuring various art mediums and notable artists.
* Sept. 20 -- A Pre-Game Centennial Celebration at Wildcat Stadium. It will be a tribute to the Boll Weevil Monument’s 100th birthday and of the 100th anniversary of the original city school, the former College Street Elementary School building, which now serves as the Enterprise Career Tech Center.
* October, date to be announced -- The Miss Centennial Pageant, to be presented by Altrusa International of Enterprise.
* Oct. 19 -- Boll Weevil Fall Festival, hosted by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.
* Dec. 3 -- “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” Parade, hosted by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. A special award will be presented to the float with the best design commemorating the Boll Weevil Monument’s anniversary/history.
* Dec. 5 -- City of Enterprise Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The theme will feature a connection to the Boll Weevil story.
* Dec. 11 -- “A Monumental Celebration.” Daytime activities will begin mid-morning with evening activities starting about 5 p.m. Confirmed times will be announced later.
Doerer said the dates and times of these events may be adjusted somewhat as plans are finalized, so she asks everyone to stay tuned to the Centennial Facebook page for frequently updated information about the celebrations. A Centennial website, www.enterprise100.com, will be going live during the first week of August.
Other sources for Centennial information are the tourism website, www.visitenterprise.com; the city website, www.enterpriseal.gov; and the Chamber of Commerce website www.enterprisealabama.com.
It is not too late for groups and organizations to get involved to host an event in honor of the celebration.
If your restaurant, business, civic group, religious organization, etc. would like to plan an event or would like to host a dinner or reception after the ceremony, please contact Kay Kirkland, at 334-348-2310, 334-406-1394, or kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov; or Tammy Doerer at 334-389-1554 or director@visitenterprise.com.
The Centennial Committee is excited about the Boll Weevil Monument’s big birthday, and all the events leading up to it.
“Mark your calendars -- don’t miss this opportunity to remember our history and be part of it,” Doerer said.
