The Enterprise Lions Club will hold its fall pancake breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7-10 a.m. at PoFolks restaurant. Tickets are $5 a person and may be purchased at the door or from a Lions member. The menu includes delicious pancakes prepared by our very own Lions, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. You may bring the whole family and dine in, or carry-out plates will be available.
In addition, the mops and brooms the Lions are so famous for will be available for purchase. These items are durable and well-made. Lions will also be accepting used eyeglasses.
The funds raised through the pancake breakfast and the sale of mops and brooms will be given back to the community to various organizations and causes. For example, the Enterprise Lions Club provides funds through the Coffee County Family Services for vision exams and eyeglasses for individuals who could not otherwise afford these services. Lions Sight in Birmingham also benefits from the Club’s support. The Lions Club also donates to Camp Seale Harris, a camp for children with diabetes; sponsors six high school students to attend the Lions Youth Leadership Forum at Troy University; supports Camp Winshape; provides a $1000 scholarship to a deserving graduating senior; and financially supports other worthy causes.
Please join us for breakfast on Nov. 9 and let us show you the Lions’ motto in action: “We Serve!”
