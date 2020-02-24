Enterprise Main Street now has a board of directors, but much more is happening with the organization aimed at the revitalization of Downtown Enterprise.
Enterprise Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick said two surveys are open for participation — one to downtown business owners, the other is a consumer survey for everyone else.
“It’s an online survey covering basic questions like what businesses bring you downtown? Where do you eat? Where do you go out of town to shop and what do you buy there?” Kendrick said in an interview last week.
“The consumer survey is online at several different places. It’s on the downtown website — enterprisedowntown.org — as well as on Facebook. The city is going to put a link to it on its website. It’s going to be everywhere. The more people take it the better.”
Kendrick said the survey will be open to consumers through March 10. The main site, enterprisedowntown.org, has been redone and includes a sharp-looking business directory as well as an events calendar, vendor information and a ton of information.
The business survey is significant, but Kendrick is hoping for strong response through the consumer survey.
“Basically, if we find that everybody goes to Dothan to buy shoes, maybe we consider bringing in a shoe store,” she explained.
“We’re looking for the facts behind the feelings — and I’m stealing that from Regena,” Kendrick said, referring to Downtown Enterprise Business Association President Regena Lacey. “She says that all the time, but it makes sense.
“We can all think we know what we want downtown, but until we have the primary data to prove it we really don’t know. The surveys are the next step in this process.”
Enterprise Main Street will be a little more visible in the coming weeks. Downtown banners will be put up in the district — there are four banners emphasizing Dine Local, Shop Local, Explore Local and Create Local.
“The banners are a collaboration with Engineering, Parks & Rec and me,” Kendrick said. “Engineering puts them up and Parks & Rec is in the charge of the flowers on the light poles and the green spaces. We all work together on that.
“These will be printed this week and put up, hopefully, by the end of next week. We’ve got the flags up down there now. The flowers are on the light polls. The Flower Lovers Garden Club came and helped put those flower baskets up on the light poles.”
Next up for the organization is forming committees as the newly appointed board of directors starts its work. Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design are all committees that are open to anyone.
“Anybody can be on the committees. We want as many people involved with what’s going on downtown as possible,” Kendrick said, adding she’s planning an interest meeting for anyone who wants to serve on a committee. That meeting hasn’t been scheduled.
The new board will also have some training, she added.
“Main Street Alabama will come and do our board training and goal setting,” Kendrick said. “Hopefully at the end of March they’ll be able to come and do that.”
Main Street Alabama has provided a market snapshot from its resource visit last August.
“It’s a lot of information. It’s a small version of our market analysis,” she said. “Main Street is giving us a detailed market analysis in June.”
