On Monday at 1:50 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Johnson Street regarding a possible kidnapping.
Witnesses reported the suspect forced the victim into the backseat of a white sedan and fled the area. During the search for the victim and the suspect, EPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping on the suspect and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
At 6:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Task Force members apprehended the suspect at a motel in Dothan. The victim was also found at this location with minor injuries.
EPD detectives arrested and charged Kody Burks, 26, of Enterprise, with second-degree kidnapping. Burks was transported to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.
