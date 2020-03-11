The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in response to a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. During this criminal investigation, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence. EPD Detectives recovered electronic devices containing images and videos of child pornography. On March 1, at 4:15 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Donald Erick Swanberg, 53, of Enterprise, with 15 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
The Enterprise Police Department encourages parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and report any suspicious encounters to law enforcement. If you suspect a child is being exploited or trafficked call 334-347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
