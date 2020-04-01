On March 31, at 1 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 300 Block of W. Watts Street on a shots fired call. Responding officers discovered multiple rounds had been fired into a residence and a vehicle. The suspect fled the scene prior to responding officer’s arrival. No injuries were reported.
On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department arrested and charged Keon Jamar Beal, 26, of Enterprise with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle. Beal was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is requesting that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
