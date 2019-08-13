The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the recent vehicle burglary investigations that have taken place in multiple neighborhoods in Enterprise.
On Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged Makelle Johnny Blair, 20, of Enterprise, with 8 counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle. Blair was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest and additional charges are pending on this individual. EPD Detectives have identified additional suspects in the vehicle burglary investigations and more arrests are pending.
The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Level Plains Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.