A single vehicle crash at 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, has claimed the life of a Coffee County man.
Andrew Thomas Moseley English, 31, of Enterprise was killed when the 2011 BMW that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. English was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Southeast Health with non-life threatening injuries. The accident occurred on Geneva Road 40, one and a half miles west of Alabama 85. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.
Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
