Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper challenges every city resident who hasn’t yet completed the 2020 Census to do so as soon as possible.
City staff will be setting up Census Assistance locations in various locations in the city during the next few weeks. He encouraged residents who do not have a computer to sign up online or need help otherwise in completing the form to take advantage of this opportunity and visit one of these locations.
Staff members will be set up at the Enterprise Housing Authority on Mildred Street this Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, June 11, assistance will be available at the Enterprise Farmers Market from 9 to 11 a.m. and at the Enterprise Housing Authority location on Nance Circle off Coppinville Road from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Coronavirus safety protocols will be followed.
The Mayor said Monday if Enterprise residents reach 100 percent in 2020 Census participation by August 14, he will perform a brief trumpet concert in front of City Hall.
Cooper said getting a complete census count is a serious and extremely important subject.
“The well-being of the people of our community and our state is at stake if we do not get a complete count, or at least as close to 100 percent as we can possibly get,” Cooper said. “But there’s no reason we can’t have a little fun as we work toward that goal. In these troubled times in our county, a light-hearted challenge in good humor might be just what we need.”
Cooper didn’t come up with the idea for this challenge, but said with a chuckle that he’s going along with it for the “good of the cause.”
A band director and educator in the Enterprise School System for 40 years, Cooper said he would enjoy playing his trumpet for anyone who wants to listen to the mini-concert.
“Now I am counting on everyone, no matter what part of the city they live in, to fill out your census information, because I really want to play my trumpet for you. As for wearing a costume, we’ll see. Maybe I’ll dress as Uncle Sam,” he said with a smile.
The Mayor said attaining that 100 percent participation will mean signing up everyone, including low-income neighborhoods and the homeless. Census bureau information shows that sometimes those are the hardest people to reach.
“Often, the very people who would benefit most from state and federal funding based on census data, are the very people who are unable to fill out the census form or are simply unaware that they need to do it, for one reason or another,” Cooper said.
Improving the census return rate was a topic at Monday morning’s Coffee County Commission meeting, raised by commissioner Tom Grimsley.
Census data will literally determine the future of the local area and the state for the next 10 years. The data is used to decide how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding is allocated to programs like Medicaid, Head Start, nutrition assistance, road and street improvements, sewer and water upgrades, mental health services, education, etc.
The results also will impact the number of seats Alabama has in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning the people’s voice in Congress can be cut by one member or possibly gain a member if Census numbers are higher.
Completing the form online is easy, Cooper said, and he assured that the questionnaire is confidential and does not pry into finances, political affiliation or immigration status.
Enterprise residents can go to www.my2020census.gov to access the census form. It takes about 7 minutes. If you did not receive a card with your personal ID number or you cannot find it, you can still complete the forms by answering a few more questions to determine where you live.
Another easy way to register is by calling the Census Bureau at 844-330-2020. Someone will help you immediately.
If you would prefer someone local to provide assistance, please come to one of the Census Assistance locations set up for this month.
Cooper encouraged everyone to spread the word and talk about the Census within their families, communities, churches and organizations.
“This is too important for us to let it pass without all of us making an effort to reach our goal,” Cooper said. “I look forward to playing my trumpet for you when we reach 100 percent.”
Census Assistance Schedule:» Wednesday, June 10 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Enterprise Housing Authority, 391 Mildred Street
» Thursday, June 11 — 9-11 a.m., Enterprise Farmers Market
» Thursday, June 11 — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Enterprise Housing Authority, Coppinville Road/Nance Circle
» Monday, June 15 — 9-11 a.m., Enterprise City Hall, City Council Chambers
» Monday, June 22 — 9-11 a.m., Enterprise City Hall, City Council Chambers
» Wednesday, June 24 — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Enterprise Housing Authority, William Donald Apartments, Bellwood Road
» Thursday, June 25 — 9-11 a.m., Enterprise Farmers Market
» Thursday, June 25 — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Enterprise Housing Authority, Damascus Road Apartments
» Monday, June 29 — 9-11 a.m., Enterprise City Hall, City Council Chambers
