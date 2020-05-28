The Enterprise Municipal Court will resume June 1 at the Enterprise Civic Center, with proper health and safety guidelines in place.
Judge Paul Sherling said that to protect the people who enter the courtroom, the court will be following guidelines and restrictions as set forth by the State Department of Public Health and the presiding circuit judge for the state of Alabama 12th Judicial Circuit.
Until further notice, all Municipal Court plea and trial dockets will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center at 2401 Neil Metcalf Road to allow all courtroom personnel, defendants and attorneys to properly socially distance from one another at least 6 feet apart.
If you, a family member or anyone who resides in your home have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and you are a defendant, party or witness, do not come to court. You are to immediately notify the Municipal Court at 347-1211, ext. 4, or email court@enterprise.al.gov. Your case will be continued and reset at a time that is acceptable within the medical guidelines as set forth by the Department of Public Health.
All court dates scheduled between March 15 and May 25 have been rescheduled to a later date.
Defendants will be notified of their court date via mail at the last known address provided to the court.
The court must be notified of any address changes to ensure notification. All address changes must be submitted by mail to the City of Enterprise Municipal Court, P.O. Box 311000 Enterprise, AL 36331, or you may e-mail the address change to court@enterprise.al.gov.
Plea and trial dockets will be restricted to defendants, witnesses and their attorneys only, unless a guardian is required, to ensure safe courtroom capacity.
Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. To ensure your safety and the safety of everyone, each person who enters court shall maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
The wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Until further notice, all people who enter the Enterprise Civic Center for Court will be required to have their temperature checked at the front door and will be required to comply with the latest safer-at-home order dated May 21 issued by the State Health Department. The court will also modify any and all procedures to comply with the mandates of the State Health Department.
Trial dockets shall be restricted in numbers to ensure the safety of all parties and will be divided into safe numbers to ensure proper social distancing.
All parties who enter court will have access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant and are strongly encouraged to bring their own sanitizer for personal use, if available.
Contact the City of Enterprise Municipal Court at 334-347-1211, ext. 4, if you need to confirm your court date, or email court@enterprise.al.gov.
