The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise.
The guest speaker will be Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper.
Those attending the NARFE Lunch Program will hear the mayor’s update on the “State of the City.”
Mayor Cooper will talk about the recent top breaking news of Enterprise being selected as the site for the Southeast Alabama Veterans Home.
He will point out the other priorities in the city and the surrounding area to include the demolition of nuisance properties and the airport progress.
NARFE is the only national organization solely dedicated to maintain and protect the earned pay and other benefits of all current and retired civil service employees from Congressional actions that could adversely affect them.
NARFE schedules speakers to discuss these benefits and other information important to the membership. Information shared at the NARFE Lunch Programs not only benefits the federal employees, but it also helps their family lifestyles as well.
All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant.
For more information, contact Lee O’Berry at 334-393-0492.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.