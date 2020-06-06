Second Lieutenant Durrell Blake, a native of Enterprise, started his military career on a foundation of hard work, attention to detail, educational excellence, and good old-fashioned family prayers. After his graduation from Enterprise High School in 2012, Blake joined the Army; and after four years of prior service as a Human Resource Specialist, he was accepted into Officer Candidate School. He continued his education at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, and graduated on March 18, 2020 alongside his wife, 2LT Tatianna Blake, a native of Hinesville, Georgia. Their next assignment will be at Fort Hood Texas.
While in college, Blake earned an “Excellent” on a grading scale at Cadet Summer Training (CST). Additionally, he competed and excelled during his ROTC experience, gaining him his top choice of being branched as an Engineer Officer. He was also selected to be the Battalion Commander of over 70 cadets during his senior year. While he excelled in his additional responsibilities, Blake also maintained a 3.0 GPA throughout all four years of undergraduate studies. Blake earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Exercise Science, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was also awarded the Superior Cadet Decoration Award.
Blake’s parents are Marvin Blake of Dallas, Texas (Enterprise native), and Tosha Blake of Daleville. His grandparents are Samuel and Hilda Blake and Linda Owens, all of Enterprise. He is the twin brother of Darrius Blake of San Antonio, Texas. Strong family values were instilled in Blake at an early age by his parents, grandparents, and other family members, including his late great-grandparents, Presiding Elder J.D. Sanders and Mrs. Pinell Sanders of Enterprise.
In addition to Cadet Blake earning recognition from the U.S. Army, his achievements also reflect great credit upon himself, his family and his hometown of Enterprise.
