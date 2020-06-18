AUBURN — Auburn University’s James I. Harrison School of Pharmacy recently recognized members of its graduating Class of 2020. A formal commencement ceremony is currently planned for Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Auburn Arena.
The Class of 2020 included 136 students receiving the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree. Four students received a Master of Science (M.S.) degree in pharmaceutical science, and 10 others received Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in pharmaceutical science.
The class included representatives from eight foreign countries and 12 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Among the Pharm.D. graduates was Enterprise native Jihyun Kim. A 2013 graduate of Enterprise High School, he is the son of Harry Kim, former president of HSAA & HSAU, and Eunhee Lim. Previously, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University.
As the public pharmacy school of the state of Alabama, the Harrison School of Pharmacy continues educating more Alabama pharmacists than anywhere in the world, with 97 of the graduates hailing from the state. Additionally, the vast majority of the graduates are remaining in the state to continue serving the people of Alabama.
